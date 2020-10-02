DBC NSS celebrates Gandhi Jayanti through Awareness Programmes

TURA: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the NSS volunteers of Don Bosco College along with the Babadam PHC organised an awareness programme on COVID – 19 and Japanese encephalitis (JE) on 02nd October at Chibrasongma Village (under Babadam PHC) on the outskirt of Tura town. The NSS volunteers later took part in the cleaning drive around Chibragre Picnic spot to mark the day.

Attending the event, deputy commissioner West Garo Hills, Ram Singh congratulated the NSS volunteers of Don Bosco College for organizing the programme along with Babadam PHC.

He advised the participants to be aware of COVID 19 and to take precaution. He encouraged all children from 1 to 15 years to get the JE Vaccine. He said that we need to join hand and get the children vaccinated against JE. He encouraged the volunteers to continue carrying out awareness programme to fight COVID 19.

Principal of Don Bosco College Tura, Rev Fr. Bivan R. Mukhim thanked the Deputy Commissioner for taking time to be with the villagers and encouraging them. He also expressed thanks to the Babadam PHC for jointly organise the programme and to the Programme Officer and the NSS volunteers of the college.

The NSS volunteers through the help of charts and drawings prepared by them create awareness on COVID 19. They instructed those present at the awareness programme to always wear masks and observe social distancing and hand sanitizing procedures.