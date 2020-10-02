Meghalaya COVID update: 231 new cases, 1755 active cases, 52 deaths

SHILLONG: As many as 231 new COVID19 positive cases were detected in Meghalaya on Friday while the state reported one more deaths due to the virus infection taking the death toll up to 52.

The state now has 1755 active COVID19 cases after recovery of 4226 patients till date including 225 newly recovered patients.

Out of the newly-detected cases 183 are in East Khasi Hills, 13 in East Jaintia Hills. Out of the newly-recovered cases 123 are in East Jaintia Hills and 94 are in East Khasi Hills.

East Khasi Hills has the maximum number of 1206 active cases followed by 158 in Ri Bhoi district, 106 in East Jaintia Hills,178 in West Garo Hills,31 in South West Garo Hills, 11 in West Khasi Hills, five in South West Khasi Hills 15 in West Jaintia Hills, 12 in East Garo Hills and 24in North Garo Hills.