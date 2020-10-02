Players face ouster for bio-bubble violation

New Delhi: Players face ouster from the tournament and their teams, a hefty fine of Rs 1 crore besides deduction in points if they breach the bio-bubble put in place for the IPL.

In a notification sent to all the eight participating franchises by the BCCI, a player will have to undergo a six-day quarantine for an “unauthorised departure” from the bubble. It will be a one-match suspension if it is a second offence and a third violation will lead to his removal from the tournament with no replacement to be provided. The players could be fined as much 3000 AED (60,000 INR approx) for not completing their daily health passport, not wearing GPS tracker and missing a scheduled COVID-19 test.

The same rules apply for family members and team officials. All players and support staff are being tested every fifth day of the tournament in the UAE. The team officials too need to be very careful in ensuring that the strict bio-bubble is not breached. (PTI)