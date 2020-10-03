Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

BJP to strengthen party in state

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter

 

SHILLONG: The second meeting of the BJP’s core committee has decided to bolster the party strength in the state.
BJP State President, Ernest Mawrie, on Friday said the members deliberated over ways and means to strengthen the party.
As per the guidelines of the BJP, the party in the state had to form a mandal committee in all the constituencies last month.
“In most of the constituencies, we have formed the mandal committee,” Mawrie said.
“The party also discussed its strategy for the GHADC elections which is due,” the state BJP president added.

