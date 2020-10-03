Rescue teams give up, family vows to find missing

NONGSTOIN: Nine days have passed since flash flood in Nongstoin cost the lives of three persons, and the search operations to find one more missing in the incident have apparently yielded no results so far.

The rescue teams have thus decided to stop the search operations on Friday. However, the kin ofthe missing person, Banisha Shangdiar of Mawkyrwat, have decided to continue the search until they retrieve her body.

The Station Officer of Fire & Emergency Services, Nongstoin, S Nongrem, said that they have conducted search operations for nine days, but failed to retrieve the body.

“Judging from the water level during the flash flood, it makes no sense that the current would sweep away the body too far. However, we have conducted the search and followed the river as far as possible and there is no trace. We have decided to stop the search,” Nongrem said.

Nevertheless, the family members of Banisha thanked the Superintendent of Police, teams of Police from Nongstoin PS and Fire department as well as the VDP and NGOs for the help and effort.