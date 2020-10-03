Cases cross 6,000-mark

SHILLONG: Meghalaya on Friday reported its biggest single-day spike of 231 positive cases taking the confirmed tally past the 6000-mark.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that out of the 231 cases, 183 were detected in East Khasi Hills alone. 13 cases were detected in East Jaintia Hills, 9 each in West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, 7 in Ri Bhoi, 6 in South Garo Hills, 3 in West Khasi Hills and 1 in East Garo Hills.

In East Khasi Hills, 3 Armed forces/Para military personnel, 112 high risk contacts, 22 health workers, 1 each from Jhalupara, Nongmensong, Kench’s Trace and Umlyngka clusters, 8 from Laban, 2 from Mawprem, 3 each from Oakland and Polo, 9 from Police Reserve, and 7 each from Rilbong and Pynursla tested positive.

The number of recoveries also saw a significant rise with 225 people declared cured on Friday, including 123 in East Jaintia Hills, 94 in East Khasi Hills, 4 in West Garo Hills, 3 in Ri Bhoi and 1 in West Khasi Hills, taking the total to 4226.

The active tally stands at 1755 while the death toll rose to 52 after Kjel Sohtun, a cancer patient from Mylliem Mawiong, died at Shillong Civil Hospital on Friday morning.

She was admitted to the hospital on September 9 and tested positive for COVID-19 on September 30, Dr War informed.

The cause of death is severe Hypoxia with COVID-19 with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.