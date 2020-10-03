Expect a contest between Pant and Russell

Sharjah: Andre Russell’s brute power will meet its match in Rishabh Pant’s fearless approach when Kolkata Knight Riders face Delhi Capitals with an aim to light up the Sharjah skyline in what promises to be another six-hitting IPL contest here on Saturday.

Russell gave a glimpse of what is in store with three sixes at a big Dubai ground against Rajasthan Royals while Pant will be itching to throw caution to the wind and play his natural game — destructive edge of the seat hitting. In fact, Pant needs it more than Russell as three of his peers, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have got runs under their belt, something that the beefy man from Roorkee so desperately needs.

This will be the first weekend of double-headers in the IPL and there couldn’t have been a better ground for that than Sharjah, which has ridiculously short boundaries promising another run-feast. If there is Shubman Gill, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan on one side, there is Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer on the other end, all capable big-hitters and ever ready to add to the whopping 62 sixes that have been hit on this ground in the two games held there so far. KKR have been slowly getting into the groove with some comprehensive performances while Capitals, after two fine victories, hit a roadblock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing. For the Knights, their young pace attack of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi will have their task cut out on a batting paradise where their temperament will be put to test. In Sharjah, a bowler is destined to go for runs and how the two manage that and try subtle variations will be key to KKR’s success.

KKR are unlikely to tinker with their winning combination even though Sunil Narine as an opener hasn’t worked well for them in three games so far with only 24 runs scored by the Trinidad all-rounder.

However, he has bowled his full quota of overs in three games with a decent under 8 economy rate and two wickets.

There is Tom Banton as a reserve opener but keeping the dimensions of the Sharjah ground into equation, KKR will persist with Narine provided he can attack the weak link in the DC attack which obviously will be an Indian pacer — be it Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma or Avesh Khan.

Speaking ahead of the game, Capitals coach Ryan Harris believes his team was not at their best in their last match, and is not in a panic situation at all. “Coming off an unlucky loss, we just weren’t at our best for that game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. But, there’s no panicking by any means,” he said. The problem with most of the Indian pacers in DC is either back of the length or length balls which are cannon fodder on the Sharjah strip, something bowling Harris would like to work on. Giving an update on Ravichandran Ashwin’s injury, Harris said: “He’s doing excellent. He had a really good session last night with the ball, bat and in the field.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

KKR:Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan. (PTI)