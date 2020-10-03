No COVID damper on Gandhi Jayanti celebrations in state

SHILLONG/TURA/NONGSTOIN/JOWAI: The COVID-19 scenario failed to put a damper on the state’s gusto to commemorate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which was marked by scores of events ranging from cleaning drives, planting of saplings to awareness programmes.

As part of the celebration of his birth anniversary and in remembrance of the Mahatma, the state government launched the project for Waste Management and Maintenance of Cleanliness in Khyndai Lad here.

The project, which will be facilitated by the Shillong Municipal Board, aims to create a model area with best practices in waste management through segregation and storage of waste at source and proper disposal through collection vehicles. It also aims to control littering and dumping through voluntary monitoring by the shopkeepers and residents.

Launching the programme in a function held at the office of MUDA, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo, lauded the vision of the Shillong Municipal Board in creating a long-term sustainable plan to ensure the cleanliness in the heart of the city — Khyndai Lad.

The programme was organised by MUDA in collaboration with the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) and the office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, with the participation of Police Bazar Welfare Group.

While applauding the hard work and selfless duty of the SMB workers, Laloo said that the pandemic is a forceful reminder of how we need to live our lives, keeping in mind public health and safety, for which cleanliness has an imperative role to play.

Stating that it was the duty of all stakeholders to maintain its aesthetic beauty, the DC called upon the joint cooperation of all to ensure that the goals of the programme are achieved.

On the day, 40 hand sanitiser-dispensing machines were handed over to the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong by the Rotary Club of Shillong besides 4,000 masks and gloves were handed to the SMB by Round Table Shillong on behalf of Round Table India and Ladies Circle India.

Others who were present included Director of Urban Affairs, G Kharmawphlang as guest of honour and BS Sohliya, Secretary of Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Shillong, and CEO, Shillong Municipal Board.

NEHU tribute

The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, organised a special programme on the eve of Bapu’s birth anniversary thematised on ‘Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the context of Self-Reliant North East’, at the VC Conference Room, permanent campus.

The programme was a low-key affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was observed while maintaining social distancing norms, a statement issued here said.

The programme, chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Prof SK Srivastava, included brief lectures on the theme.

Cong committee

On the other hand, the 17-North Shillong Block Congress Committee and the 19-South Shillong Block Congress Committee jointly observed the occasion, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, former Prime Minister of India, at Congress Bhawan, Thana Road.

On the day, both Congress blocks joined hands in protest against the new farm laws.

AR plants saplings

In its series of events to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Assam Rifles planted more than 42,000 saplings on Thursday and organised a cleanliness drive in all the garrisons of the regiment under ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’ on Friday.

All ranks and families of Assam Rifles paid homage to the ‘Father of Nation’ through active participation in the event.

Fit India Freedom Run

Marking the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in a befitting manner, Fit India Freedom Run was organised on Friday morning at the PA Sangma Stadium, Dakopgre, Tura, by the District Sports Office, Tura, in collaboration with Tura Runners Club and West Garo Hills district administration.

The run was participated by sports enthusiasts and athletes, both young and the elderly.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, distributed the certificates and cash prizes to the winners of the Freedom Run in various categories.

In the Men’s Category, Witnar A Sangma, Bethnar A Sangma and Puran Koch were adjudged as first, second and third, respectively, while in the Women’s Category, Smile Orchid Momin, Pragya Singh and Tensilchi B Marak won the first, second and third prizes, respectively.

Certificates and cash prizes were also distributed for the Virtual Run 2020 in which the winner of Men’s Category was Siljrang R Marak, followed by Chimpu Sangma (first runners-up) and Dylan Sangma (second runners-up), covering a distance of 400 km, 355 km and 311 km, respectively.

In the Women’s Category, Pragya Singh was adjudged the winner for Virtual Run 2020 covering a distance of 268 km, Sierra Sangma, the first runners-up 136 km and Smile Orchid Momin, the second-runners-up 125 km.

On the occasion, awareness on ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign’ was also delivered after completing the Freedom Run. The campaign was organised jointly by the Department of Social Welfare, Tura and West Garo Hills district administration.

Cleaning drives

Cleaning drives were organised in various parts of East and West Jaintia Hills besides some of the main portions of streams flowing through Tura town.

In Tura, the cleaning drive was organised by the district administration and Tura Municipal Board with participation of the government employees and locality committees.

As part of the drive, Gandrak, Ringrey, and Rongkhon Dakhop streams besides Gudime bridge were cleaned by the collaboration of various localities.

In Jowai, the district headquarter of West Jaintia Hills, a cleaning drive was organised by the district administration in collaboration with Jowai Municipal Board, the Dorbar Shnong Tympang Club, the Church of North India (CNI), the Sein Raij Jowai and owners of shops.

The Dorbar Shnong, Dongmihsngi Jowai, along with the JHADC, cleaned the new Iawmusiang Market, while Dorbar Shnong of Khliehriat, Dkhiah East, Dkhiah West, Ladrymbai and Moolamylliang villages organised a cleaning drive in their respective villages in East Jaintia Hills.

Raliang Dorbar Shnong in West Jaintia Hills along with various self-help groups and VDP members also cleaned up their villages.

Don Bosco College

The NSS volunteers of Don Bosco College along with the Babadam PHC organised an awareness programme on COVID-19 and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) to mark the occasion at Chibrasongma village (under Babadam PHC) on the outskirts of Tura town.

The NSS volunteers later took part in the cleaning drive around Chibragre Picnic spot to mark the day. The event was attended by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh.