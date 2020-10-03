Shillong Bypass gets partially restored

SHILLONG: Traffic movement along the Shillong Bypass was partially restored on Friday as debris from the massive landslide was cleared to some extent.

Police officials informed that it would take around 2-3 days more to fully clear the road and normal traffic movement to start.

A massive landslide from a hill on Shillong Bypass last week had blocked a portion of the road where thousands of trucks and buses ply on a day-to-day basis.