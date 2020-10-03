GSMC urges MLA to ameliorate PHC’s condition

TURA: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) from Babadam in West Garo Hills has adjured North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma, to look into the issues being faced at the Babadam PHC.

In a memorandum to the MLA, the GSMC said that despite the PHC being established about 16 years ago, its campus has, till date, not been demarcated.

Stating that the lack of a boundary wall poses concern towards the security of its employees, the committee has urged the MLA to fund the construction.

According to the GSMC, dearth of proper water supply is another issue faced by the PHC.

The committee lamented that employees have resorted to using water from the nearby streams and other sources, thereby putting their health at risk. In this regard, the committee urged that a proper water supply is made available at the centre.

Highlighting the deplorable condition of the ambulance available at the PHC, the GSMC has also urged the MLA to sanction fund for a new ambulance.