SBI-Bakdil launches Gram Seva

TURA: Marking the importance of Gandhi Jayanti, the State Bank of India Foundation in collaboration with Bakdil NGO launched the integrated village development programme- Gram Seva at Village Asimgre under Rongram Development Block on Saturday.

The launching of the programme was marked with unveiling of the foundation stone and a tree plantation ceremony by district deputy commissioner Ram Singh in the presence of SBI and NABARD officials and BAKDIL director Fr Sunny Mavelil.

The deputy commissioner mooted the gathered villagers fro four different villages to actively take part in the Gram Seva which would address existing local issues faced by them. The village heads of Asimgre,Sathigre, Sadolpara, Dilsigre village assured the gathering of their support for the success of the programme.

The Gram Seva programme is aimed at converting Asimgre into a model village of Meghalaya and the country.