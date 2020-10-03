NABARD highlights central subsidy for villagers for toilet construction

TURA: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development-NABARD organised a Sanitation Literacy Campaign at Arapara Village of South Garo Hills District as part of the birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday during which they informed about the benefits being provided by the central government by way of subsidy for villagers who wish to construct proper toilets to eradicate open defecation.

During the campaign Prabhakar Hajong, Branch Manager, SBI, Baghmara Branch addressed the villagers about the importance of sanitation and cleanliness. He also informed the villagers to approach the bank branch for any credit needs for construction or repairing of toilets.

During the Programme, Khelchandra Chongtham, DDM, NABARD, South Garo Hills stressed upon the villagers about the need for good hygiene and sanitation, both at community level and individual level, due to the present COVID19 pandemic situation. He also informed the farmers that construction of a toilet will require Rs. 20,000/- and a subsidy of Rs. 12,000/- will be provided by Government of India. He also informed the villagers that they can avail credit from Commercial banks, RRBs and Co-operative banks for construction of toilets.