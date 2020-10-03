State govt de-sanctions entry-exit point at Umling

SHILLONG: The state government has reportedly de-sanctioned the administrative approval for construction of the facilitation centre at the entry and exit point at Umling in Ri Bhoi district, evoking strong reaction from the pressure groups that have been pursuing the matter for years.

The entire government machinery including the PWD which was implementing the project is mum over the sudden de-sanctioning of the proposed entry and exit point for which earth cutting work has been completed.

When contacted, a senior official of the Public Works Department (PWD) confirmed that the government has de-sanctioned the project even though they are yet to receive any official communication in this regard.

As per reports, the Under Secretary, Tourism department, has written a letter to the Principal AG (Audit), CASS, Section Shillong, T. Lyngdoh, stating that in compliance with the decision of the Empowered Sanctioning Committee contained in the minutes of the meeting held on September 23, the administrative approval amounting to Rs 15.92 crore for construction of a facilitation centre at Umling, Ri Bhoi has been cancelled. The amount was sanctioned on March 13 this year.

Initially, the estimate for the entry and exit point at Umling was Rs 220 crore, but since the land belongs to the state government, it was subsequently scaled down to Rs 44.5 crore.

The entry and exit point was conceptualised during the tenure of previous MUA government when pressure groups had raised demands for introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in the state to check influx.

The MDA government finally gave its nod to construction of the entry and exit point at Umling saying it wants to send a strong message that it is committed to put in place a strong mechanism to address the issue of influx and illegal immigration.

However, the move has not gone down well with the pressure groups which have termed the government as ‘insincere’ and have demanded an explanation on its sudden decision to de-sanction the entry/exit point. The pressure groups consisting of KSU, GSU, FKJGP, HNYF, AYWO, HNYF, RBYF and ADE have dissent and anguish at the sudden U-turn by the state government.

Demanding an explanation from the government, they said that entry-exit points are integral to effective implementation of the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act, 2016, and were agreed upon following prolonged and thorough negotiations between the successive governments led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma and incumbent Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

“Time and again the NGOs have demanded a time frame for the full completion of the entry and exit points, especially those included in the first phase, from the government. However the government seems to dilly-dally and cannot give a clear picture on this contentious issue and suddenly out of the blue, it has de-sanctioned the project at Umling”, the organisations said, while wondering if this was the first move from the government to gradually do away with all the proposed entry-exit points in the state.