UDP wants mall located at MTC building

SHILLONG: As the controversy over the idea of constructing a shopping mall in PWD Barik Point is yet to die out, the United Democratic Party, a major ally in ruling coalition, has suggested the government to construct the proposed shopping mall in MTC premises in Jail Road.

The UDP is even going to convene a meeting with the Rangbah Shnongs to discuss about the project in PWD premises in Barik on Saturday.

Party’s general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh while sharing his views on the matter asserted that they oppose the idea of constructing a shopping mall in the area and though party has officially not discussed the matter, many in the party are against this project.

“We have to take other aspects into consideration including the issue of congestion, environment, aesthetics, congestion before going ahead with the idea of the mall,” he said

The UDP leader was of the view that the shopping mall can be constructed MTC premises in Jail Road which is a big area and once the ISBT is functional at Mawiong, the MTC premises can be turned into a shopping mall.

Lamenting that the city is losing its beauty due to its unplanned growth he stressed on the need to restore the past glory of the city.

“ We don’t want Shillong to become Slum of the East instead of Scotland of the East,” he said while suggesting that an iconic structure in the area would be a better option than a shopping mall.

During the meeting on Saturday, the party will Solicit the views of the Rangbah Shnongs on the proposed project.

As many in the city are opposed to the project, Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has batted for a ‘balanced’ Barik project where aesthetics and commerce will get equal priority.