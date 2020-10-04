State records highest 423 new cases in one day

SHILLONG: A day after Health Minister AL Hek announced that the state is heading towards its peak as far as COVID-19 cases are concern; Meghalaya on Saturday recorded its highest single day spike of 423 cases pushing the confirmed tally to 6456.

DHS (MI) Dr Aman War informed that 339 new cases were reported from East Khasi alone.

30 cases were detected in Ri Bhoi, West Garo Hills with 19 new cases, 11 in East Jaintia Hills, 10 in South West Khasi Hills.

There were 93 recoveries on Saturday including 76 in EJH, 5 in Ri Bhoi, 4 in WGH, 3 in NHG, 2 in SWKH, and 1 each in WJH, SWGH and EKH.

The number of active cases in the state has jumped to 2083 while 4319 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

The death toll rose to 54 after 55-year-old Rupa Kumari of Mawbah and 75-year-old Rijied Kumpat, a cancer patient from Khliehriat died at Shillong Civil Hospital on Saturday.

The cause of death is Severe Hypoxia with Covid-19 and Aspiration Pneumonia with Covid-19 respectively.