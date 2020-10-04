Headmen oppose mall at Barik

SHILLONG: The construction of a shopping mall at Barik PWD complex by the state government on Saturday faced the ire of United Democratic Party (UDP) leaders and headmen of nearby localities.

Top brass of the UDP along with the headmen of Laban, Malki and other localities while jointly inspecting the location where a prototype of Delhi’s Saket Mall is being contemplated, expressed their opposition to the move of constructing a shopping mall in the area.

“Even the Rangbah Shnongs are on the same page with us that a shopping mall should not be constructed there,” UDP General Secretary Jemino Mawthoh said after the inspection.

The party and the Rangbah Shnongs reiterated that an iconic structure in the site instead of a shopping complex would be a much better option.

The iconic PWD complex at Barik point which was almost being remodelled into an eco-friendly heritage site was suddenly dropped and a prototype of Delhi’s Saket Mall has been planned.

However, the move of the government has been vehemently opposed by many politicians, environmental, pressure groups and headmen.

It was in November last year when the state government called for tenders for the heritage spot at Barik and made it a competitive bidding where three firms with the best concept and planning would win a monetary award.

This was the first ever project where the government had set aside participation money of Rs 12 lakh and a local architect, Aiban Mawkhroh of Atelier A+ and Flying Elephant Studio, Urban Planner, headed by C. Rajagopal of Bangalore won the first prize of Rs 5 lakh for their presentation.

There were plans to turn it into an iconic space that would be a replica of Meghalaya complete with a forested area like Mawphlang sacred grove, resting places with monoliths and megaliths placed there and several other creative designs that would enable artists, painters authors and poets to express themselves in an appropriate surroundings .

The proposal was for a seven-acre public park that seamlessly combines the Barik land parcel and State Central Library complex via a wide pedestrian underpass.