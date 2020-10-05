Iewduh yet to catch attention of KHADC, Hima Mylliem

Shillong: Iewduh continues to operate on a staggered basis with the Hima Mylliem and the KHADC yet to announce reopening of all stalls in the largest traditional market in the state.

Elsewhere in the city, shops and other establishments have been permitted to reopen on a daily basis from 8 am to 8 pm.

In an order issued on Sunday, the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner informed that 1245 shops in Iewduh will open thrice a week effectively meaning that 623 shops are allowed to open each day from 8 am to 6 pm as per the regulated arrangements made by the Syiem of Hima Mylliem.

The shop owners have to strictly adhere to the prescribed standard operating procedures of the government and mandatory compliance to all the advisories of the Health department, the order added.

The order directed the Syiem of Hima Mylliem to ensure due compliance by the shop owners to the norms, protocols and advisories with strict reference to social distancing and added that violation of any or all the norms and protocols will entail legal action and closure of the shops.