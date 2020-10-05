Ire over Ymbon’s removal from state cabinet

SHILLONG: The dropping of Comingone Ymbon from the Cabinet may not have caused political ripples in the state but the people of Raliang haven’t come to terms with it.

The Headman and Executive Committee of the Dorbar Shnong Raliang and the people of the constituency have expressed their displeasure and shock at the manner in which their MLA and former minister of Fisheries, GAD and PWD (building) was dropped from the cabinet.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the urged the chief minister to reconsider the decision otherwise “it might affect the government”.

Sanki Lamare the headman and members of the Executive Committee, Dorbar Shnong Raliang said their MLA Comingone Ymbon had won the election three terms consecutively from Raliang Constituency.

“He has been a leader that the people of the constituency have faith in and he has brought many schemes to all the villages in the constituency without any partiality especially for the poor families,” Lamare said, adding that as MLA, Ymbon is very helpful and he knew the problems and difficulties of the people.

The members of the Dorbar Shnong reiterated that of all the MLAs they have had, Ymbon is one who had tried to bring development in the constituency.

“The removal of Ymbon from the ministry is not acceptable to the people of the constituency because since the day he had become our MLA a lot of development has taken place,” they said and called upon the MDA Government to think over the matter as it has hugely affected the people and could even affect the government in the future.