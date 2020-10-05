Meghalaya NGOs demand deadline from govt to set up entry-exit points

SHILLONG: The conglomeration of four NGOs in Meghalaya has demanded that the state government must be specific with the time line to complete the construction of pre-fabricated structure as entry and exit points even as the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has assured that it would be commissioned in 60 days.

In a statement issued here, General secretary of Hynniewtrep National Youth Front, Sadon Blah, on behalf of the NGOs said that the organizations were surprised at the assurance of the state government to come up with a pre-fabricated structure even though it was not specific about the deadline of 60 days.

“What has really surprised us is the statement of the government that the pre-fabricated entry- exit check point will materialize in sixty days’ time, we demand that the government must be specific with the countdown to the said sixty days. In our understanding the countdown to sixty days begins from October 2, 2020, the day the Chief minister gave the statement regarding the same”, the statement mentioned.

Blah said that the government should come clear on the priority entry-exit check point with regards to Garo hills. The NGOs said that they had not seen any signs of progress asserting that Garo hills is also a prime route of influx to the State.

He said that the four NGOs had demanded that the government must stop dilly dallying with this issue of influx since they had been pressurising this issue of influx following the passage of a resolution in the state Assembly on ILP on Dec 19, 2019.

It may be mentioned that the four NGOs have demanded an immediate setting up of entry-exit point to check influx into the state.

However, they were informed that the government has de-sanctioned the construction of entry-exit check point at Umling.