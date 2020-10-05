Chakka bandh hits commuters in Assam despite ASTC measures

GUWAHATI: The indefinite ‘chakka bandh’ called by the All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) from Monday has affected commuters across the state even as the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) operated over 600 buses as an emergency measure.

AAMTA, the apex organisation of public transport vehicle operators in Assam, called the strike over non-fulfillment of demands such as road tax waiver and fare hike in the midst of the pandemic.

The association has gone ahead with the strike despite the state transport department urging them on Saturday to call off the agitation and also inviting the representatives for talks with the state transport minister and department officials on October 6.

“We were assured by the state government that our demands would be fulfilled since the first meeting in May and the latest meeting on August 26. But the assurances have not transformed into action. We will attend the meeting on Tuesday, but the strike will continue till the government issues a notification acceding to our demands,” AAMTA president, Ratul Sarma told The Shillong Times on Monday.

The association said a special COVID package to bail out the motor transport operators in these trying times too has not been given.

All kinds of public transport vehicles, including buses, trekkers, tempos and auto-rickshaws stayed off the road on Monday.

Meanwhile, reports of ASTC buses packed to capacity, “in violation of the COVID protocols,” were also received on Monday.

Commuters, mainly office goers, informed the media that they had to face a lot of inconvenience reaching office or returning home owing to shortage of buses.

“It is rather ironic that when ASTC buses are allowed to flout COVID rules and ply with so many passengers, private vehicles under AAMTA have to adhere to COVID protocols and operate with only 50 per cent passengers (20 seats). Moreover, we have to pay road tax for all the 40 seats despite a single bus ferrying only half its capacity,” Sarma said.