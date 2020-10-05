Over 1 lakh indigenous families in Assam get land patta

GUWAHATI: More than one lakh indigenous landless families in Assam have been allotted land patta, the state government claimed on Monday.

The second phase of distribution of land patta and land allotment certificates to indigenous landless people of the state commenced with chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal allotting land patta to over 3000 people at a function in Majuli district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal termed the development as a red letter day for the people of Assam as their rights over land got manifested with the government fulfilling their demands by distributing land patta among them.

He also attributed it to the fulfilment of one of the demands of Assam Agitation and observed that the step would safeguard jati, mati and bheti (community, land and home) of the indigenous people.

The chief minister reiterated that his government would relentlessly pursue to fulfill all the demands of the Assam Accord and also move ahead towards publication of a flawless National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

Sonowal said that after coming to power, he himself went to see the progress of fencing work along the India-Bangladesh border, and that with the help of the central government, concrete and pragmatic steps were taken to seal the border.

He further said that as a tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs of the Assam Agitation, the family members of the martyrs were provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs 5 lakh each and those who sustained injuries were given Rs 2 lakh each.