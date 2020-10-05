Tura Engineer selected for Global Corporate award

TURA: A young engineer and resident of Tura, working as a senior manager of a multinational construction firm in Pune city, has been selected for the MTC Global award for outstanding performance.

Son of a former doctor, Avishek Jaiswal is the Associate Project Manager for Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) Engineering and Construction India Pvt Ltd, Pune. He has been bestowed with this year’s prestigious MTC Global Awards in the category of “Outstanding Corporate Award for Management Consulting – 2021”. He will be given the award early next year in Bengaluru where the MTC Global headquarters is located.

MTC Global is a non-profit global think tank in higher education having presence in over 30+ countries. MTC Global confers an award to recognize excellence, contributions and impacts made by individuals and organizations in academia and corporates.

Reacting to the award an elated Avishek dedicated it to the people of Garo Hills and India.

In a statement he said, “I accept this honor with a deep sense of gratitude, and dedicate this to my people who have been the biggest support all these years. It will motivate me further to keep on working. Thirteen years ago I made a promise to myself that I will live and work in India only. In all these years I can say that God has been kind to give me the privilege.”

Avishek was part of the engineering team that oversaw the safe and successful commissioning of two of India’s largest refinery projects-Essar Oil Jamnagar Refinery in Gujarat and HPCL Mittal Bathinda Refinery in Punjab.

“I look forward to the future of working and contributing towards the development of our state and betterment of our people, in whatever humble way I can,” said Avishek.

Eldest son of Late. (Dr.) Parmanand Jaiswal and Late Puspa Jaiswal of Anandamath locality in Tura, Avishek is an alumni of Sherwood School Tura and Don Bosco College, Tura.

He did his B. Tech in Chemical Engineering from Laxminarayan Institute of Technology, Nagpur in 2007 and Executive Management Programme from IIT Bombay.

He has worked in several top notch multi-national companies in oil and gas, speciality chemicals and technology licensors like Essar Oil (presently Nayara Energy), HPCL Mittal Energy Limited, Arkema and Haldor Topsoe India Pvt. Ltd.