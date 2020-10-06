3 killed, 7 hurt in lightning strikes in Tripura

AGARTALA: Three people were killed and seven others injured due to lightning strikes in Tripura, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials of southern Tripura’s Gomati district administration said that lightning struck the 10 persons while they are working at Hirapur village to construct a house late on Monday evening.

“Three people died on the spot and seven other injured were shifted to the government hospital,” the officials said. The district administration has given financial assistance to the families of the victims.