NEIGRIHMS receives ICMR nod for plasma therapy

SHILLONG: The North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) finally received the approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for starting plasma therapy to treat COVID19 patients.

Hence the NEIGRIHMS has initiated the process to set up a plasma bank which happens to be the first one in Meghalaya. On the first day, six BSF personnel donated plasma in a plasma donation camp organized by the BSF at the institution.