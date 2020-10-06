Cabinet decision to exempt students’ fees sought

TURA: The Meghalaya Government has been urged to take a Cabinet decision to exempt 50 per cent of school and college fees for the entire period of the Covid-19 pandemic beginning from the month of March to December, 2020.

The appeal to the government in this connection was made by the All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) in their memorandum submitted to Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbhui on Tuesday.

“Many parents and guardians especially from the plain belt region of West Garo Hills have raised this issue as they are finding it difficult to pay the full amount due to the lockdown and its restrictions in view of Covid-19,” the AMMSU informed in the memorandum.

According to the AMMSU, the exemption should be done for both private and public institutions of the State keeping in view the greater interest of the general citizens.