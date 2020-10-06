MLA urges minister to expedite Ri Bhoi water schemes

GUWAHATI: Nongpoh MLA, Mayral Born Syiem has urged state PHE minister, Renikton L Tongkhar to expedite sanction and implementation of the list of schemes submitted to the department for Ri Bhoi district under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

In a letter submitted on Tuesday, Syiem, while underlining the need for making safe drinking water available in the villages of Ri Bhoi, requested the minister to also expedite sanction of new schemes under JJM as there are many villages which need to be prepared for the new scheme.

He further urged the PHE minister to include maintenance of intake and main line in the estimate because there are villages which are facing shortage of water supply.

The Nongpoh MLA expressed his gratitude to the central government and public health engineering department of the state government for the initiatives taken to connect every household with tap water through the JJM scheme in the state.

The PHE minister assured to look into the suggestions of Syiem.