Chadwick’s brothers remember the gifted artiste

Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman’s brother Derrick Boseman recalled the last conversation he had

with the Black Panther star, who died at the age of 43 after losing his fight with colon cancer in August.

Boseman was diagnosed with the disease in 2016 but shared the diagnosis only with close family and friends.

In an interview with the New York Times, Derrick, Chadwick’s eldest brother, remembered the last time he spoke to the actor.

Man, I’m in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game,” the pastor, 54, remembered his youngest brother saying.

Derrick recalled asking Chadwick what he meant, “but then realised that he was tired. He was ready to go.”

When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, God heal him, God save him,’ to God, let your will be done’. And the next day he passed away, Derrick, a pastor said. (PTI)