Dalu businessman attacked at home

TURA: A prominent contractor and businessman from Dalu town in the border belt of West Garo Hills sustained grievous injuries when a group of unidentified men forced their way into his home and assaulted him with lethal weapons on Monday night.

The incident occurred late at night at Choipani bazar of Dalu town when the contractor Niku Saha (55) was at home. Three men carrying daos and daggers forced their way into the house and when challenged attacked him causing bodily harm before fleeing from the scene.

Surprisingly, the attackers did not touch or steal any material from the home and the family was yet to file a police complaint. Police do not rule out business or personal enmity and are investigating the case after having obtained cctv footage of the break-in.

The grievously injured Saha, who sustained cuts to his face and collar bone, was brought to Tura for medical care and later taken to Guwahati for advanced treatment.