Criminals from Assam raid home in Garo Hills, assault couple

TURA: A couple who ran a grocery store in the Selsella area of West Garo Hills were beaten up and robbed of their savings by a gang of criminals from neighbouring Assam who broke into their home past midnight of Sunday.

The attack and robbery has sent fear among the population living in the plain areas and brought back bitter memories of the previous year when a string of attacks took place at different villages and churches perpetrated by armed gangs who allegedly crossed over from the neighbouring state.

Sunday night’s incident occurred at Boldoka village where the couple ran a grocery store from their home. Though the village falls under Selsella police outpost jurisdiction, yet, it is nearer to Garobadha town.

The couple, Trebith A Sangma and his wife, aged 32 and 26 years respectively, were fast asleep when the gang consisting of ten men armed with daggers, rods and other lethal weapons broke open the door of the house and began assaulting them. The criminals reportedly came in a vehicle, suspected to be a sumo, from nearby Assam.

An entire stretch of area beginning from Garobadha, Garodoba, Oidoba, Boldoka, Zekabari to Rajabala has Assam as its border and there has been a high crime rate in the neighbouring state’s border belt for the past many years. Criminals from across frequently raid villages inside Garo Hills targeting secluded homes and vulnerable inhabitants.

The gang stole the entire savings of the store amounting to Rs 25,900/- and would have caused more harm had it not been for their neighbours who raised an alarm on hearing the commotion in their home forcing the gang to flee.

“We have formed a special team to nab the perpetrators and the vehicle used by them to commit the crime. We have received strong clues and identified the important gang members,” assured West Garo Hills superintendent of police MGR Kumar on Tuesday evening.

Narrating the sequence of events, the police chief said that the officer in charge of Selsella outpost received information in the wee hours of around 12:30 AM of October 5th that miscreants numbering around ten came in a vehicle and robbed around 25,900/-/ and beat the couple with rods due to which they sustained injuries, recorded as minor in the medical report, and Selsella police immediately launched search operations and Naka checking with information to neighbouring police stations and outposts about the incident.

He added that an FIR has been lodged and statement of the victims was taken by the investigation team in the presence of the Additional SP who visited their home.

Police Control Room alert sought: In the light of the night attack by a criminal gang, West Garo Hills police has appealed to all citizens and general public to remain alert and provide any information on any miscreants or suspects without delay through the Police control Room, Tura Number: +91 88374 23053 which is round the clock operational for a quick and prompt action by the police.

While night patrolling has been intensified in the sensitive and vulnerable portions of the border belt, a Citizens Liaison Group has also been formed in some of the most vulnerable places for better coordination between police and civilians.