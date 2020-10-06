Ex-DIG P K Dutta, prime accused in Assam Police SI exam paper leak scam arrested

GUWAHATI: Former DIG of Assam Police P K Dutta who is the prime accused in SI examination question paper leak scam has been detained at Indo-Nepal Border on the strength of the look-out notice earlier issued by CID of Assam Police. It has been confirmed by Assam Police DG office here today.

He has been handed over to West Bengal Police while a team of Assam Police is there to take him in custody in due course and bring him to Assam.

Earlier, Assam Police investigating teams besides raiding Dutta’s residence at Rupkonwar Path in Hengrabari also raided his many hotels and property in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar.

The written examination for recruitment to Assam Police Sub-Inspector rank had to be cancelled on September 20 last immediately after the examination had commenced after detection of leak of question paper by the Special Branch of Assam Police.

Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal ordered thorough probe into the question paper leak episode that embarrassed the government.