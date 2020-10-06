Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Conrad asks PWD to submit DPRs on WB-funded road projects

By From Our Correspondent
Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma holds meeting with PWD officials in Tura on Tuesday.
GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma today directed the officials of the state Public Works Department (PWD) to submit Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) by October 8 next on road projects to be undertaken under funding from World Bank (WB).
The Chief Minister today held meeting with PWD officials in Tura to discuss about spadework done so far to undertake road projects  under World Bank funding .
