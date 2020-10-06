Grade IV employees’ body demand release of pending arrears

TURA: The All Garo Hills Grade IV Government Employees’ Association on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into the release of pending arrears of the Fifth Meghalaya Pay Revision.

In their representation submitted to Sangma, the association reminded that while 30% and another 40% of the revised arrears were released in the years 2017 and 2018, the remaining 30% which was due to be released in 2019 has been kept pending till date.

“We urged the government to kindly fulfil its assurance and release the pending arrears within the months of November and December this year,” the association stated.

The decision to demand for the release of the pending dues comes following a meeting of the association on October 3.