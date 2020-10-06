Jack Daniel’s relaunches its brand

NEW DELHI: Premium whiskey brand Jack Daniels is being re-launched globally with a new brand communication platform; ‘Make it Count as part of the rebranding exercise.

The 154-year old company, which is found in more than 170 countries, intends to inject new energy into the brand with the introduction of a new tagline ‘Make It Count’ – a first for Jack Daniel’s.

The campaign that is now live on TV, social, digital, out of home and print platforms in 100 plus countries focuses on the impact on peoples’ lives when they decide to choose boldly and with purpose every day.

The inspiration for the campaign comes from a vintage Jack Daniel’s ad that read “Proudly served in fine establishments and questionable joints.” It served as a reminder that Jack is for everyone. As a result, ‘Make It Count’ is about its fans who grab life by the horns and make the most of their experiences.

“With ‘Make it Count’ we have a long term platform that resonates with consumers, especially in today’s environment, and carries the message of Jack’s bold, independent spirit,” said Matias Bentel, Chief Brands Officer of Jack Daniel’s parent company, Brown-Forman. “We know that this world class creative will continue to drive the successful globalization of our Jack Daniel’s brand.”

Vineet Agrawal, Marketing and Commercial Director, India Area, Brown-Forman, said: “We are excited to launch this new creative platform which cuts across cultures and is a simple articulation of living boldly and making the most of every moment.”

He added: “We know that is how Jack lived his life and we think these values still resonate today. The new creative platform reintroduces Jack Daniel’s to the world in a big, bold way that would create meaning and difference in the hearts and minds of the next generation of consumers.”

'Make It Count' will be celebrated and brought to life in the Indian market as well through a multitude of brand activities over the next few months.

