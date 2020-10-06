General Medicine OPD in NEIGRIHMS closed after COVID exposure

SHILLONG: The OPD service in the Department of General Medicine in NEIGRIHMS here will remain closed from today (October 6) until further order in the wake of ‘inadvertent’ exposure to COVID19 in the department including healthcare workers.

The OPD consultation henceforth will be carried out through telemedicine, according to a notification issued by the Director of the institution, Prof. P Bhattacharyya.