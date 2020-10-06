Rahul’s tractor rally stopped briefly on Haryana border, later allowed

PEHOWA, HARYANA: In the wake of assertions by the Haryana government to not allow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to enter the state after his tractor rally in neighbouring Punjab, he was briefly stopped on the Punjab-Haryana border but was later allowed to enter after heated arguments between the party workers and the police.

“They have stopped us on a bridge on the Haryana border. I’m not moving and am happy to wait here. 1 hour, 5 hours, 24 hours, 100 hours, 1,000 hours or 5,000 hours,” Rahul tweeted.

The Congress’ tractor rally — which the party held in Punjab from Sunday onwards — entered Haryana from the Pehowa border.

The former Congress chief will visit the Pehowa mandi and also address a meeting at the Kurukshetra Anaj Mandi.

The tractor rally started on Sunday from Badhni Kalan town in Moga district of Punjab and reached the Haryana border via Ludhiana, Sangrur and Patiala.

Rahul claimed on Tuesday that the new farm laws will end up destroying the MSP and PDS systems for the poor.

“The danger is real and cannot be negated just because Modi and Company are making fun of me,” he said.