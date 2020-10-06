Woman’s body found in water, husband arrested

TURA: Police in Phulbari have arrested a man after the body of his wife was retrieved from a lake in the area on Monday.

The 21-year-old woman’s body was found afloat at Bakshibanda lake on Monday and with no missing report the victim’s relatives filed a police complaint blaming her husband and his relatives for the death and seeking stern action. The girl’ family has suspected foul play.

The husband, identified as Habibul, has since been arrested.

Of late, death of young married women in the plains belt under mysterious circumstances have been rising, particularly among the minority community. While in most cases the accused family blames it on suicide, torture and murder has often not been ruled out.