Assam eyes holding BTR elections in December

GUWAHATI: The Assam government is contemplating holding the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections once the festive season is over in December.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that in view of possibility of rapid increase in the spread of coronavirus in the forthcoming festive season, a proposal has been submitted to the chief minister to hold the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections in December.

In this regard, an all-party meeting, chaired by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, was called here on Tuesday evening to share the views of the parties regarding the BTR elections and arrive at a unanimous decision ahead of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Urging all stakeholders to take the democratic system forward, Sonowal stressed on the need to work with the ‘Team Assam’ spirit cutting across political affiliations.

He also said that the interest of the people of BTR would be given priority while taking any decision while observing all necessary health protocols. “Both the government and Opposition must be united to serve the interest of the people,” Sonowal said.

A detailed presentation on the COVID-19 scenario in the state was also made during the meeting by principal secretary, health department, Samir Kumar Sinha.

The Assam State Election Commission had in March this year postponed the elections to the 40-seat Bodoland Territorial Council in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The polls were earlier scheduled to be held on April 4, 2020.