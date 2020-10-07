GHADC MDCs meet CM, seek passing of Customary Law Bill

TURA: A delegation of sitting MDCs from the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council called on Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma at his residence in Tura on Wednesday to submit a memorandum calling for the passing of the codification of Garo Customary Law Bill which is still awaiting assent from the Meghalaya governor.

The delegation led by CEM of GHADC, Dipul Marak, included members of the drafting committee of the customary bill. Raising the issue of repeated delays for the past many years, the members urged the chief minister to hasten the passing of the bill.

It was in the year 2018 that the customary law bill was passed in the district council by the then NPP led following deliberations with various stakeholders, organizations and others of Garo Hills.

There were opposition from some quarters to the move particularly the contentious issue of defining a ‘Garo’ or ‘A’chik Mande’ but ultimately all the sitting MDCs voted in support of the bill.

Chairman of the drafting committee of the customary law bill and sitting MDC Augustine Marak sain on Wednesday to media persons that the bill had been passed after due consultation with various sections of the people, including NGOs of Garo Hills.

He said 24 out of 25 NGOs from the region expressed satisfaction and support for the passage of the bill.

“The Bill was placed in the House twice to discuss after which all 29 MDCs gave their support to the move. Everyone felt the Bill needed to be passed and given the Governor’s assent,” he said.

Augustine added that there was opposition to the Bill from certain sections over inter tribe relations and their offspring as well as division of property. However he added that there were provisions in the Bill to take care of these.

Codification of Garo customs is an extremely important Bill which is expected to move the tribe from oral traditions to a documented one. Currently almost all tradition, laws and customs with Garo society is still verbal, passing on from generation to generation.

“We need the Bill to be given assent to and that is why we met the CM today. We sought his help in the matter as the Bill is still with the Governor. The Bill needs to be passed quickly as it will, in the future assist scholars and others alike in understanding the Garo tribe through the written word,” added GHADC CEM Dipul Marak.