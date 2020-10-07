Assam decides to increase forest cover by 2000 sq. km.

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has decided to increase the state’s forest cover by 2000 square kilometres.

Making this announcement at the concluding ceremony of the 66th Wildlife Week here on Wednesday, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Assam, which is known for its clean and green ambience, has to be restrengthened with the addition of forest cover.

According to satellite data (during November 17 to February 2018), Assam’s forest cover has been recorded at 28,326.51 sq km, which is 36.11 percent of the state’s geographical area.

Sonowal said the state government would also set up an Institute of Wildlife Health and Research at Dinjan in Dibrugarh district.

“Moreover, like in Kaziranga and Manas National Parks, all wildlife sanctuaries and reserve forests camps in the state would be provided with solar lights and smart phones,” he said.

The chief minister further said that the state government has already decided to set up a forest division at Borail range.

He also announced that steps have been taken to link Dehing Patkai with Joypore and transform it into a national park.

The chief minister also shared the government’s decision to announce the rain forest of Jonai as a wild life sanctuary.

Emphasising the importance of flora and fauna in enriching nature, Sonowal said that as a result of the slew of measures taken by the government, the rich biodiversity of the state has been drawing wildlife enthusiasts from across the world to Assam.

Taking a dig at the previous government, the chief minister said that under the erstwhile government, poachers turned the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries into their pasture lands.

“However, the present state government, after coming to power, took proactive steps for stopping rhino poaching,” he claimed.

During the present state government’s tenure so far, 240 poachers were handed exemplary punishment by setting up 10 fast-track courts.