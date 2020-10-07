No free test from Oct 16

SHILLONG: People undergoing tests for COVID-19 in Meghalaya will have to bear the cost themselves as the state government has decided to levy charges, in view of the Central government and the ICMR withdrawing subsidised testing kits.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, on Tuesday informed that from October 16 onwards, anybody in the state who wants to undergo COVID-19 test will be charged.

An amount of Rs 500 will be charged for Rapid Antigen Test, while Rs 3,200 will be charged from people who undergo Truenat, CBNAAT or RTPCR testing.

However, BPL category, besides the high risk contacts, will be exempted as they are being monitored by the District Surveillance Teams.

People entering the state, including its permanent residents, would have to undergo mandatory Rapid Antigen Test on payment basis and they would be charged Rs 500 per test.

Those carrying certificates of having undergone CBNAAT, Truenat or RTPCR test within 72 hours will be exempted.

People who travel to Meghalaya can also log onto www.coronamegh.in for further details.

Stating that facilities for RTPCR, Truenat and CBNAAT will be available in several civil hospitals and CHCs across the state, Tynsong added that from October 16, charges will be levied on food provided at all corona care centres and the deputy commissioners (DCs) have been asked to work out the rates per person per day, which will be notified accordingly.

“The government will encourage food from home for patients in corona care centres,” he added.

The government has also initiated facilities for paid isolation and the DCs have been asked to hold meetings with hoteliers who are willing to convert their hotels into corona care centres.

“Government will notify such hotels for accommodating COVID-19 positive patients who are willing to go for paid isolation,” Tynsong said.