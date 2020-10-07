Only state, central varsities can conduct recruitment exams: Assam Cabinet

GUWAHATI: The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday decided to conduct government recruitment examinations only through state or central universities.

The Cabinet decision is significant in the wake of the irregularities that have come to fore in government recruitments, most recently the scam in the Assam Police sub-inspectors’ recruitment process.

“From now on, no private agencies will be allowed to conduct government recruitment processes unlike in the past when the recruitment process was outsourced. Departments will hold the exams or conduct recruitment through state or central Universities,” state Cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary told reporters after the meeting.

“State universities will conduct exams of departments which are ready, be it sub-inspectors and constables, rural development and irrigation,” Patowary said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet, he said, has decided to request the State Election Commission would be requested to schedule the Bodoland Territorial Region elections in December 2020.

“A decision has been taken to make Bodo the associate official language in Assam through ordinance. The Cabinet asked the BTC authority to extensively use Assamese along with Bodo and English,” Patowary said.

“Ordinance has been approved to form the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council outside Sixth Schedule areas with Bodo dominated villages,” the minister said.

He further said that the meeting decided that students of Barak Valley who have not studied Assamese, Bengali or Bodo need not appear in qualifying languages in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Civil Services Examination.

Other decisions taken include enhancement of development councils from 25 to 45, regulation of 4534 teachers who have been irregularly appointed and amendment of APSC regulations to remove restrictions on number of women members in APSC.