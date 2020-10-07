YABA tablets seized from truck, two detained by Ri Bhoi police

NONGPOH: Acting on a tip off, Ri Bhoi Police under Khapmara PIC on the wee hours of Wednesday detained one truck bearing registration number NL01AC9346 suspected to be carrying narcotic substance.

During the search operation, 3990 grams (3.990 kg) of psychotropic substances identified as YABA tablets was seized and subsequently, the driver of the truck and the handyman, identified as Bikram Dutta and Bikash Sarkar hailing from Tripura was arrested.