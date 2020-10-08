Meghalaya BJP demands arrest of all involved in illegal coal transportation

SHILLONG: Meghalaya state BJP has demanded immediate arrest of the people involved in illegal coal transportation and called upon the state Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui to order immediate arrest of the people involved in the illegal coal racket which was cracked by the Assam Police a day ago.

In a statement, State BJP Vice President Bernard N Marak said, “Home Minister should not act arbitrarily when it has come to light that state Power Minister, James Sangma was involved. Lahkmen Rymbui had opposed CBI inquiry into the scams in GHADC and this seems to be the reason why they won’t allow CBI inquiry because they are involved in illegal and unlawful activities.” Former Home Minister James Sangma was removed for his involvement in illegal coal transportation and he seem to be still controlling the coal mafia network. Lahkmen Rymbui should not hide the high level culprits who are exploiting the public and the coalition partners.

“It was mentioned in some media report that Power Minister James Sangma was involved. If James is involved in illegal transportation of coal, he should be immediately arrested along with others. The State Government should stop functioning like mafia gang cheating the public and making maximum self-profit.

“BJP had faith in the coalition of NPP but the way corruption is taking place in the State, we fear of trusting NPP leaders. We want justice to be served by arresting the big shots involved in the illegal coal transportation.

“It’s sad that people are losing hope in the MDA government due to rampant corruption people are meted with. BJP maintains “Zero” tolerance against corruption therefore good governance should be restored in the State by doing justice to the illegal act of the leaders.

“Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui must stop being biased by siding with the Minister involved in the racket while poor drivers are put behind bars. Such illegal activity will not be tolerated at any cost. Law and justice is equal for all.”