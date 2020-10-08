Developed By: Workmates Core2Cloud

Night curfew extended till Oct 16 in WGH

Covid-19MEGHALAYANews Alert
By From Our Correspondent
Ram Singh, Deputy Commissioner, WGH. File image.

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh has informed that the ongoing night curfew in force on account of COVID-19 pandemic in the district has been extended till 6 AM of October 16.

As per the order issued in this regard, there is no change in timings of individuals and vehicular movements which was restricted from 9 PM to 5AM every day. All shops and commercial establishments in the district shall also continue to open from 8 AM to 7 PM every day except Sunday.

All other prohibitions and restrictions remains the same.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.