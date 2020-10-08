Night curfew extended till Oct 16 in WGH

TURA: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh has informed that the ongoing night curfew in force on account of COVID-19 pandemic in the district has been extended till 6 AM of October 16.

As per the order issued in this regard, there is no change in timings of individuals and vehicular movements which was restricted from 9 PM to 5AM every day. All shops and commercial establishments in the district shall also continue to open from 8 AM to 7 PM every day except Sunday.

All other prohibitions and restrictions remains the same.