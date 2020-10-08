IIT-G start-up develops app for offline to online business services

GUWAHATI: Sahara, a hyper local-tech start-up of the students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has developed a mobile application that lets offline business owners create synergy with customers and potential business partners on a global platform with the power of digitalisation.

“Inspired by the Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative, the app is determined to deliver ‘Made in India’ solutions by providing the best services to the people and encouraging existing offline businesses to convert to online business to have diverse opportunities,” a statement from IIT Guwahati said.

The Sahara start-up app is designed to provide a seamless experience to individuals and retailers who may not have had any prior knowledge of the application.

It enables businesses to register through their mobile application in simple and easy steps which includes submission of details related to the consumer/business product, phone-based verification and their respective geo-location.

The features on this app will also guarantee accurate navigating experience, especially to travellers, in the form of local language translation service, security for travellers, SOS service especially for women, etc.

“In the present scenario, where the pandemic has pushed the global economy into recession due to the lockdown, Sahara focuses on aiding the businesses by providing safe and extensive network operation from their home,” the statement said.

“This strategic approach tackles the challenges imposed by the lockdown and extends the boundaries for profitable financial recovery. This approach will further strengthen the local economy of a country,” it said.

Sahara app has been launched and is available on the Google Play store.

“The only aim of Sahara is to provide you with the best services whenever you go. It’ll be the best app for the whole travel industry, where travellers can indulge in local cultures easily, travel enthusiasts can take their blogging to a whole new level,” co-founder and chief operating officer, Sai Vara Prasad, said.

IANS