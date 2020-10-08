Scheme for economically disadvantaged women launched in Assam

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched a scheme to empower economically disadvantaged women in the state.

The scheme, “Swa-nirbhar Naari: Atmanirbhar Asom”, aims to create more than 3.72 lakh sustainable individual and 822 community assets benefitting around four lakh families in the first phase under MGNREGA with convergence of schemes of various state government departments and missions.

Underlining the role of PRI (panchayati raj institution) representatives in ensuring effective implementation of the scheme, Sonowal called upon them to extend full cooperation to the women SHG beneficiaries and perform their duties with honesty, sincerity and dedication.

He also warned strict action against panchayats found to be involved in corrupt practices, anomalies or negligence while implementing the scheme.

Terming the scheme a big initiative for women empowerment, the chief minister urged all the line departments to act responsibly in full cooperation with the panchayat and rural development department.

Urging Zila Parishad Council representatives to play a pivotal role in implementing the ambitious scheme, Sonowal announced that the top three best performing panchayats would be awarded Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Sonowal also expressed confidence in the capabilities of the PRI representatives and called for their committed service in making the scheme a success.