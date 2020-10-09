Conrad announced 500 Crore to upgrade Primary School infrastructure in state

TURA: Stressing on the importance of a strong education foundation at the primary level, Meghalaya Chief Minister on Friday announced that his government has set aside a sum of five hundred crore rupees which will be utilised solely for the renovation and restoration of primary school buildings and infrastructure across the state.

“We will try and ensure every school gets benefit from this project and priority will be in restoration of the most neglected lower primary schools in the state,” announced the chief minister during the inauguation of the Bajengdoba Higher Secondary School building in North Garo Hills on Friday.

According to the chief minister, the funds will be used not just for repair of the school buildings but also include electrification and providing of drinking water.

On the higher education aside, the chief minister informed that the Model College at Rongjeng which was sanctionied in 2018 for which a sum of 12 crores was sanctioned is due to be completed by March, next year.

“A similar amount has been sanctioned for another model colelge at Patharkama in Jirang constituency which is also on the way for completion. Education is important for us which is why our former leader P A Sangma, during the previous MPA government in 2008, sanctioned the provinciliasation of both Williamnagar and Baghmara colleges,” said Conrad Sangma.

4000 Crores for water connection in State: The chief minister informed that under the Jal Shakti Mission the central government has alloted to Meghalaya a sum of Rs 4000 Crores.

“We will provide tap drinking water connection to 6,80,000 households all across the state. This will include both in the villages and the towns as well,” said Conrad Sangma.