Assam Police recruitment board disengages consortium, stops 2 ongoing exams  

GUWAHATI: The State Level Police Recruitment Board has decided to disengage the consortium responsible for the conduct of the rescheduled Assam Police sub-inspector written exam, from all ongoing recruitment examinations in the state.

The board has taken the decision based on information received from the authorities investigating the criminal cases related to the leakage of question papers of the SI (unarmed branch) exam last month.

The board was informed that “during the course of investigation, the names of some individuals connected to the consortium conducting the examination have come to adverse notice,” an official statement issued here on Friday, said.

Moreover, the board informed that two ongoing examinations – physical standard test/physical efficiency test for armed and unarmed branches of Assam Police and digital viva interview for special recruitment drive for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) – conducted by the consortium would be paused immediately (with effect from October 10, 2020).

“Fresh dates will be intimated as soon as possible. SLPRB assures all applicants that the process would continue to be totally transparent and fair,” the statement said.

It may be mentioned that in the wake of the cancellation of the exam on September 20, 2020 and scam unearthed in connection with the recruitment process, the state government had re-constituted the board with a view to ensure a transparent recruitment to the posts of sub-inspector in Assam Police.