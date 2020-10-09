First Covid death occurs in Williamnagar, 3rd in Garo Hills

TURA: East Garo Hills district registered its first death from the Covid-19 Coronavirus infection after a police constable passed away in the civil hospital in district headquarters Williamnagar on Friday afternoon, once again bringing to the spotlight the dangers of the infection which has taken over one lakh lives in India alone.

Friday’s death is the third casualty from the virus in Garo Hills, after a man from Tikrikilla and a citizen from Tura passed away from comorbid symptoms in August and September.

The 42 year old victim from Williamnagar, identified as Fulchand Dalu had been ailing for close to a week with symptoms of the disease, informed authorities.

“He was brought to Williamnagar civil hospital by family members in a serious condition with very low blood oxygen levels this morning. Medical attention was given and his oxygen levels rose to some measure but he collapsed at 1 O’clock in the afternoon and passed away,” informed East Garo Hills deputy commissioner Swapnil Tembe while speaking to The Shillong Times.

In line with Covid protocols, his body was cremated in the afternoon following all safety measures.

“He was originally from Dalu in West Garo Hills and was an armed branch constable of the district executive force. He had been on leave for the past one week,” said district superintendent of police Bruno A Sangma.

Since the victim was staying in a rented house in the area, the entire police reserve compound and the adjoining road to the old leprosy office building in Williamnagar has been declared a micro containment zone for aggressive contact tracing, quarantine, testing and isolation as well as creation of containment zone.

The containment order was issued by East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe to also restrict unregulated entry and exit into the area.

Certain guidelines have also been issued for due compliance by the public. All gatherings, meetings, functions as well as social, political and economic activities, opening of shops and establishments including government and private institutions have been prohibited within the containment area.