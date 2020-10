GUWAHATI: Eight more persons die of COVID19 in Assam on Friday taking the death toll up to 802 while 1019 new cases were out of 31586 tests conducted during the day. The positivity rate was recorded at 3.22 per cent.

On the other hand, 2068 patients were discharged from various COVID care centres in the state today after their recovery.

Out of the newly-detected COVID19 cases 252 were from Kamrup Metro and 100 from Jorhat district